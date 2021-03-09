CAPS board approves budget amendment take brings finances in focus

CADILLAC — A budget amendment that brought the financial picture of Cadillac Area Public Schools into focus was discussed and approved Monday by the district's board of education.
The board voted 7-0 to pass the amendment that showed a more realistic account of the district's finances. CAPS Chief Financial Officer Emily Kearney said it showed lots of changes when compared to the original budget approved last June.
Kearney said the district's revenues and expenditures were both higher than initial budget projects. For the revenues, Kearney said there were two reasons why. First, the per-pupil cut in funding from the state never happened. Second, neither did the projected drop in enrollment.
As for the expenditures, Kearney said due to revenues being higher than expected expenditures related to predicted cuts were restored. With both of those things in mind, Kearney said the expectation is that the 2020-21 school year will end similar to the 2019-20 school year.
"Overall, it is good news for CAPS," she said.
With the budget amendment's approval, it will be put on the district's website as part of the transparency reporting schools are required to do.
The board also received an update regarding the extended COVID-19 Learning Plan reconfirmation for February.
In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. It also included having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan, those also would be reported to the board. Monthly attendance rates also are scheduled to be reported. During Monday's meeting, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said there are no changes to the plan, but a scheduling change that will result in all high school students returning to all-day, every-day instruction at the start of the new trimester in mid-March was briefly discussed.
Also during Monday's meeting, the board voted 7-0 to accept the resignation of former high teacher Aaron Whipple. In February, Brown accepted Whipple's resignation before a special board meeting where he was facing potential tenure charges. The investigation related to the potential tenure charges started after district leadership was made aware of a "concerning email" on Jan. 1.
As a result, Whipple was placed on administrative leave beginning Jan. 4, which was when students returned to class from the holiday break.
Law enforcement also was made aware and is currently investigating the situation. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Monday he was aware of the police investigation. He also said he has not seen the final report or decided if he will seek charges against the former teacher.
