CADILLAC — In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education put on a bow on its current budget and adopted its new one before the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday.
The board voted to approve the 2023-2024 budget and the new budget is based on projections that include an anticipated funding increase of more than $400 per student for the second year in-a-row.
The new budget also was based on the premise of stable enrollment with no increase or decrease in student numbers. The new budget is based on revenues equaling more than $44.5 million, while the proposed expenditures are nearly $44.9 million. The district’s fund balance equals more than $11.4 million or 25% of the general fund budget.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said several of the larger grants the district received as part of the COVID-19 Stimulus Package have expired or will expire at the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which is June 30. Regardless of that, Brown said the district will continue to seek grants and funding sources that have helped the district provide additional services to students and their families.
These services have helped address learning loss, mental health issues and social-emotional learning, according to Brown.
Brown said the district is still negotiating with its teachers union, but the new budget assumes a “well-deserved and healthy” increase to that particular contract. The district and the teachers’ union have been in active negotiations since February. The current teachers’ contract expires on Aug. 31.
As for what the biggest budget challenge was during this year’s budget process, Brown said it was the assumptions the district has to make about state funding levels, enrollment and staffing costs. Part of those assumptions, however, were short-lived.
Late in the evening Wednesday, Michigan lawmakers approved an $82 billion budget. The new state budget includes $24 billion in funding for Michigan’s schools. Schools will receive a 5% increase in per pupil funding, to $9,608 from $9,150, in addition to a $205 million increase across the state in funding for at-risk students.
While that increase in per pupil funding is welcomed, Brown said the district has been preparing for what many are calling the financial or fiscal cliff.
“CAPS has been very diligent in managing federal grant dollars to make sure one-time money is spent on one-time projects or services for a defined amount of time that aligns with grant funding,” she said. “That being said, the amount of federal grant dollars is not sustainable and significant adjustments will need to be made by schools to balance the decrease in federal funding.”
Brown said the district has been intentional about rolling funds forward to prepare for this financial cliff while also maintaining programs, services and staffing levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.