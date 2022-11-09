CADILLAC — In October, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education approved a purchasing agreement with DK Design Group for the Cooley School property and Monday, it approved a resolution that continued to support that decision.
The board discussed a resolution of support for the Cooley School development proposal and CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board approved the resolution by a vote of 7-0. The action taken by the board reinforces the board’s desire for the project to be successful.
In April, Brown said the board approved the development agreement with the LLC as it was the proposal that best matched the board’s priority criteria. The property was purchased for $100,000.
As for the scope of development, it is expected to be done in two phases.
The first phase would create 14 rental apartment units, including 10 in the Cooley School and four in the annex building. The gymnasium would be maintained for use by the tenants and rental by the community. The developers intend to create pickleball courts in the space. The investment in this first phase will be just under $4 million.
The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property. The current plan is to create small, individual homes to be sold as part of a site condo, utilizing shared common spaces.
The belief is the site could fit 10 small homes. The final plans, however, would be contingent on market needs and product viability. The investment in this second phase will be between $2.5 and $3 million.
Cooley School was built in 1923 and the annex in 1967. The 3-acre Cooley campus on Granite Street near Marble Street served alternative education, adult education and community programs for the district until 2017.
Also during the meeting, the board discussed and approved the hiring of Sam Garner as the new assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary. The approval of the hire was by a tally of 7-0.
Garner currently is a third-grade teacher at the school, but she will not take on her new duties until after the holiday break in December. Garner’s teaching position has been posted and the hope is the district will be able to recruit a quality candidate.
She also said they have posted the position on various job sites.
