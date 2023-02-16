CADILLAC — Recent action by the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will help to ensure the current bond construction will continue to proceed without delays.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board approved the purchases of classroom furniture and furniture for use in the cafeteria during its recent meeting. Although the furniture in both cases will not be needed for a while, Brown said purchasing it now will allow the district to not have to delay the transition into the new spaces.
“Furniture lead times have been impacted through the changing conditions and that is why we are doing it early, so we can have it on site for assembly this fall,” she said. “That way, it doesn’t delay our transition into the new space.”
When it comes to classroom furniture, the district purchased flexible furniture that is varied.
Some of the furniture is taller, and some are shorter. Some will seat multiple students or groups, while other components of the furniture are for single students. She also said this will allow teachers to configure their classrooms in many different ways.
As for the cafeteria furniture, the board approved the purchase of various different-sized round tables that seat four, six and eight students, and booth-type tables and seating. There also will be electronic connectivity to allow for the charging of a student’s Chromebook or other devices because the cafeteria will serve as a student commons, event space and performance space once the bond construction is completed.
On Feb. 14, 2022, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Also during the meeting, the board approved a change order for the high school auxiliary gymnasium related to the bond project, according to Brown.
She said the change order deals with the auxiliary gym’s locker room and wrestling room demo and reconstruction. Previously, there wasn’t going to be a demo of those spaces but they were found to have structural challenges. The demo and reconstruction were cheaper than trying to fix what was there, according to Brown.
The board’s action helps the district to expedite the demolition, Brown said.
