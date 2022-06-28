CAPS board approves new budget, more than $800K field turf purchase

CADILLAC — The current budget was amended, a new budget was adopted, a large purchase was made and Cadillac Area Public School’s Superintendent Jennifer Brown received a glowing evaluation.
That was a lot for roughly one hour’s time during Monday’s special CAPS Board of Education meeting. The annual special meeting at the end of June and the current fiscal year is CAPS Chief Financial Officer Emily Kearney’s time to shine.
It’s all numbers. It’s all stats.
The board voted to approve the 2022-2023 budget and the new budget is based on projections that include an anticipated funding increase of more than $400 per student. The new budget also was based on the premise of stable enrollment with no increase or decrease in student numbers. The new budget is based on revenues equaling nearly $41.26 million while the proposed expenditures are more than $41.27 million.
Kearney said once the state’s budget is finalized the new budget will be amended to reflect that document. That piece of information is important as state funds make up roughly 70% of the general fund revenues or about $29 million, according to Kearney.
While revenues were up in the new budget by roughly 20% when compared to the current year’s budget, Brown was quick to say that is due to the COVID relief funds all schools received and it is not sustainable.
As for the current year’s budget, which ends on June 30, Kearney told the board there was very little change since the board approved amendments back in March. The biggest change was a grant of roughly $200,000 that will go toward implementing mental health supports throughout the district. Brown said that funding can be utilized during the 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
Kearney also said there also will be roughly $338,000 put into the district’s fund balance. Kearney said that equates to less than 1% of the total budget expenditures for the current school year.
In addition to the budget-related issues, the board voted to spend more than $832,000 to install Astroturf field turf at Cadillac Vikings Veterans Memorial Stadium. The field turf is being paid for out of the district capital project budget.
During a brief presentation, Kearney said with work scheduled at the stadium-related to the current bond project at the high school, if the district was ever considering installing the field turf doing it now would be the responsible thing to do. She said some demolition would occur this fall when other demolition work is done for the bond projects with construction occurring in the spring and summer when the new track and bathrooms are installed.
As a result of the upcoming construction at the stadium, the Class of 2023 will have to find an alternative spot to host its graduation.
Brown said with the installation of the new turf, the stadium will be able to host eight times the amount of events, including band, soccer, lacrosse, football (high school games but also Pop Warner and flag football), and various races and festivals.
Finally, the board also gave Brown high remarks during her annual superintendent evaluation, which was held in a closed session as requested by Brown.
Board member Judy Coffey said the word they would use to describe Brown’s performance during the past year was innovating. She also said the board believed Brown made a difference for the board and has grown as a leader during her eight-year tenure.
Brown appreciated the kind words but credited the district’s staff from top to bottom for helping her do her job.
