CAPS board approves new budget

CADILLAC — It appears finances will be stable for the next few years, but a funding cliff could be looming by 2023, according to Cadillac Area Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Emily Kearney.
Recently, the board voted 6-0 to first do the final amendment of the current 2020-2021 budget and to pass the roughly $34.3 million budget for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year that starts on July 1. Board member Steve Anderson was not present at the meeting.
The final budget amendment for the current school year that ends on June 30 had revenues of nearly $35.5 million and expenditures of roughly $34.6 million. Those numbers are the same as they were in March with the only exception being the return of funding for summer paint and summer ground crews. With the surplus, the district was able to add nearly $900,000 to its fund balance which sits at roughly $8.6 million or nearly 25% of the district's annual expenditures.
When it comes to the new budget, the district is projecting roughly $34.3 million in revenues and just under $34.3 in expenditures. Although Kearney said there is nearly $34,500 surplus revenues projected, she considers it a "break-even" budget.
This time last year, Kearney said it was a completely different feeling regarding the budget.
"We thought our enrollment would be down and our revenues would be down due to the pandemic. We eliminated things and had a spending freeze. We were doing anything we could do to save a penny," she said. "Lo and behold a few months later, the state passed its budget that included COVID relief funding. It changed how they paid us in terms of the super blend, one-time per-pupil allocations and there were about five different COVID relief funds we had to manage from the federal government."
For the new budget that begins on July 1, Kearney said it is similar because the district knows there will be more one-time funding. For that reason, the new budget was easier to formulate because there were fewer unknowns than the previous year. Last year, Kearney said there was doom, gloom and everything was shut down.
Comparatively, Kearney said there also is more stability. No matter what funding proposal for K-12 education is adopted, there is a priority for schools. That said, Kearney also said school districts got more one-time COVID relief funding than what CAPS is predicting for the 2021-2022 revenues.
"Currently, we only have access to a certain portion of the ESSER II funding and that is included (in the 2021-2022 budget). We will eventually have access to the other part, but we don't know when."
While the board was discussing the budget, board member Eric Baker and Kearney brought up the notion of a "funding cliff" that all districts in the state will have to deal with once the one-time COVID funds dry up.
Kearney said she believes that the funding cliff could start during fall 2023. The district, like all districts in the state, gets the majority of its funding from the state. With the influx of federal funds, even if the state opts to level the per-pupil funding playing field, it won't match the COVID relief funding.
"What we need to be aware of these federal sources of revenues are one-time funds, which is not sustainable in the long term for any school district, not just Cadillac," she said. "You have to be responsible in knowing it is one-time funds and it should mirror one-time expenditures that don't put the district in a bad position financially."
That means using those funds to make buildings or the bus fleet more energy efficient to provide potential savings to the district moving forward. She said to use those funds to increase programming that can't be sustained would be perceived negatively and is not responsible planning by the district.
Also during the meeting, parent Nick Bertram spoke during the community comments portion of the meeting and implored the board to not follow the newly released recommendations for the upcoming school year regarding mask-wearing by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Last week, the MDHHS issued recommendations for schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect those who are not fully vaccinated.
While the board didn't address Bertram during the meeting, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said it is premature to make that decision and the district won't broach that topic until sometime in August. She also said the recent information released is guidance and she anticipated there will be clarification as the new school year approaches. She also said the local health department has not weighed in on the topic.
While no decision has been made, local COVID infection numbers are low and if they stay that way could mean fewer restrictions.
"Parents are curious about what we are doing. We want to honor that curiosity and we want to be able to comfort our parents that we are working hard to provide face-to-face, quality education to all kids," she said. "We are optimistic with our current COVID data we will do so without restrictions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.