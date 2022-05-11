CADILLAC — The food students and staff have been eating at each of the schools within Cadillac Area Public Schools will continue to be prepared by Chartwells after recent action by the board of education.
The board voted Monday to accept the contract submitted by Chartwells, which has been the food service provider for the district for the past several years.
By law, Brown said the district is required to bid out food services every couple of years and did so this year. She said Chartwells came in as the low bidder and the recommendation is to accept that bid. She also said the contract with Chartwells is set up for renewal four times but essentially is a five-year contract.
“They (Chartwells) have just been a great partner through COVID. The board was excited that they were the low bid,” Brown said. “During the pandemic, we didn’t miss a day. They rolled up their sleeves, and whatever was needed, they did it.”
Also, during the meeting, the board voted to accept a parking lot bid for a project at Forest View.
Brown said the project will cost nearly $126,000 and is part of the preventative maintenance and capital improvement plan. It is a full resurfacing of the parking lot but doesn’t include the new parent drop-off lot that was part of the district bond project improvements.
Brown said the project will begin after school is done for the current year. The last day of school for students is June 10 and Brown said it is anticipated the parking lot project will begin the following week.
