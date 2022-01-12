CADILLAC — At the end of February, the future of the vacant Cooley School could be revealed.
On Monday, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education discussed and approved the request for proposals and developer qualifications for Cooley School and its annex. The district has worked with Traverse City civil engineering company Fishbeck and the City of Cadillac to revise the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the property. The revisions include possible incentives, an environmental assessment, and criteria for proposal selection.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said with the board’s approval, proposals will be accepted through Feb. 25.
“There is community interest in the property and some of the steps taken over the last year will be to pave the way for incentives, both local and state,” she said.
She said the steps taken over the last year in developing the new request for proposals and developer qualifications should make it easier for a developer to move forward, while also giving an advantage to the board and the district.
The Cooley School was built in 1923 while its annex was built in 1967. The 3-acre Cooley campus on Granite Street near Marble Street served alternative education, adult education and community programs until it was moved to the Campus of Baker College of Cadillac in 2017.
In August 2020, the district accepted requests for proposals for Cooley that were aligned with the community forums that were previously held.
Those were supposed to be in by June 2020 but the district was still accepting qualified proposals at Central Office in August 2020.
After the Feb. 25 deadline has passed, Brown said there will be a community input meeting regarding what proposals have been received to find out what the community wants.
Although the end of February will shed light on what the future of Cooley School could be, the start of February will be the start of the final leg of bond-related construction.
Also during the recent CAPS board meeting, Brown said the board voted to award 24 of 26 bids for the final part of the bond construction. She said the remaining two bids for the case and millwork and alternates should be decided during February’s board meeting.
Brown said it was important to get a majority of the bids awarded so contractors could begin getting materials and lock prices in. With asbestos abatement beginning last month, she said it is anticipated contractors will soon mobilize and demolition will start on Feb. 1.
As for the completion date, Brown said once the high school construction starts next month it should be completed by Fall 2024.
“We will work in the areas where there are no students and summer construction will be significant,” she said.
The district received bids on Dec. 22 for the renovations, additions, and site improvements at Cadillac Junior High School and Cadillac High School. The district, its architect, and construction management have spent the last week interviewing bidders to qualify bids and clarify the scope of work.
In November, the CAPS board of education approved hiring Bolle Contractor of Clare to perform the asbestos abatement before the start of construction at the high school/junior high school facility.
The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start, and the asbestos abatement is the beginning stages of that final construction phase.
