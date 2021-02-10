CAPS board get extended learning plan update, hire JV soccer coach

CADILLAC — With little on the agenda Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown gave the January report regarding an extended learning plan that was put into place as a result of COVID-19.
Last September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. Brown said it also includes having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan due to some unplanned circumstances, Brown said those also would be reported to the board. She said monthly attendance rates also have to be reported. At the CAPS meeting on Monday, Brown said no modifications were made to the plan.
When it comes to student attendance, Brown said rates for the four weeks in January remained constant.
She said attendance rates in the first week of classes was 93.97%, which fluctuated to 92.74% the second week, 92.58% the third week and 93.44% in the final week of January.
What that means is the district averaged a little more than 93% of the the district's total students secured two-way communication twice a week in January. If a student is attending school face to face, they have met the requirement. Virtual students, however, must have an email, phone call, or face-to-face meeting with a school staff member to discuss their progress twice a week.
During the report, Brown also said the plan is to fully go back to face-to-face at the high school at the beginning of the third trimester on March 15. Currently, the high school student body is divided into two groups, Blue and Gold. The Blue Group reports to school every other day, as does the Gold Group. This cut the class sizes in half, which reduces the risk of exposure and potential disruption due to close contacts.
During Monday's meeting, the board also voted 5-0 to hire Hannah Baker as the JV girls soccer coach. Board member Anne Engels was absent from the vote but eventually attended the virtual meeting. Board treasurer Eric Baker abstained from the vote as Hannah Baker is his daughter.
