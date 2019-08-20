CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public School had 20 confirmed cases of bullying during the 2018-19 school year, according to a report from Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
The district leader presented the annual bullying report to the board of education recently and that number of confirmed incidents of bullying was across the districts nine academic buildings. She also said Tuesday that number is less than the roughly 100 cases that were reported in total.
Although Brown said the board of education didn't have much to say regarding the number of reports or the confirmed incidents, she added they were interested in prevention and what was in place. The one-page report show preventative measures as the use of Positive Behavior Supports and Interventions programs in seven of the nine buildings, behavioral health support in seven of the nine buildings, as well as, reporting form and processes that are in place to track bullying or harassing behaviors.
The district also utilizes OK2SAY, which is a student safety program intended to prevent violence and tragedy by encouraging confidential tip-sharing by students, parents and school personnel about harmful behaviors that threaten to disrupt schools. Former Gov. Rick Snyder signed a bill creating the program in December 2013. The district has links and information regarding the program on its website and provides information during annual orientations.
The district also brings in speakers for secondary students addressing various topics such as empathy, resilience and perseverance. Staff also reviews the district's bullying policy, reporting procedures and processes annually. Finally, the district focuses on trauma with local support and has counseling services available at all of the district's buildings.
Brown said while not all of the nearly 100 reported cases were deemed to be bullying she said those incidents of mean behavior or aggressive behavior also were addressed appropriately and with consequences.
She also said the district has received several grants to put behavioral health specialists in all the buildings.
"There is a social worker or behavioral specialist in each building accept Forest View which shares that ability with other buildings. That is really through grants and partnerships with the health department and the local (Physician-Hospital Organization)," Brown said.
As for the upcoming school year, recommendations regarding preventing bullying include continued training for staff and students on process and reporting and continued transparency in reporting. Recommendations also call for additional support for freshman students who are transitioning to high school and a stronger focus on building resilience.
Recommendations also include partnering with the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District to use grant dollars to develop the Social and Emotional Learning program. SEL is the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions.
Finally, the district would like parents and students education regarding trauma and resilience.
