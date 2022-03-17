CAPS board gets Cooley update, approves bids for high school bond project

CADILLAC — Next week, additional information from two developers looking to purchase and develop the old Cooley School and its annex property should be answered.
During the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday, the board heard a summary of the building and grounds committee’s evaluation of the three bids receive after a request for proposal for the property was made. Before the meeting, the request for more information from developers was made, except for the bid from Dogwood Community Development. Before Monday’s meeting, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said that bid was considered to be incomplete and is no longer in contention as a viable option.
In January, the CAPS Board of Education discussed and approved the request for proposals and developer qualifications for Cooley School and its annex. Brown said the board’s building and grounds committee reviewed the three proposals. The full board, however, won’t make its decision until its April meeting.
“We gave a summary of where we are at in the process and asked if there was any additional information the board wanted from the developers so they could make a recommendation to move into a purchase agreement,” Brown said.
When the request for more information was sent out, Brown said it was in the form of five questions. These questions included asking: What upgrades will be required by code to make the school and annex useable?
The question also informed the remaining two developers that if the annex will be used for childcare or preschool. The construction code is stricter to ensure child safety. Each classroom requires two egresses, and must also comply with ADA, fire suppression, electrical and other code requirements.
The additional request for information also asked where will the ingress/egress be and what will parking look like? It also asked if either developer wanted to amend the project budget for these required costs and if the work will change the schedule in the original proposal?
The district also asked the two remaining developers if there are agreements with third parties if their proposal is dependent on third party involvement? Finally, the request for more information asked each developer how does their proposal change if the district requires them to post a financial guarantee?
Brown said the additional information request is to be returned by March 24.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to award a bid for the high school construction under category No. 5. Brown said this bid has to do with audio/visual equipment, and it wasn’t part of the previous bid award because the district wanted to see the vendor’s work in use at Romeo Community Schools.
The bid addresses the audio and visual equipment that will be used in different locations throughout the school, including in the cafeteria.
Finally, the board also awarded a bid for the Community Oriented Policing Services or COPS Grant Contract. Brown said this funding will be used for things like exterior doors, security lights and building access at the high school.
