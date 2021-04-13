CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown gave the district's monthly report Monday regarding an extended learning plan that was put into place as a result of COVID-19.
In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. Brown said it also includes having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan due to some unplanned circumstances, Brown said those also would be reported to the board. She said monthly attendance rates also have to be reported.
At the CAPS meeting on Monday, Brown said there were no modifications made to the plan, and the district is confident the plan is working including the safety measures it entails.
She said attendance rates in the first week of classes in March were 93.33% and remained at that level for the second week of March. What that means is roughly 93% of the students in the district secured two-way communication twice a week. If a student is attending school face to face, they have met the requirement. Virtual students, however, must have an email, phone call, or face-to-face meeting with a school staff member to discuss their progress twice a week.
In the final two weeks of March, Brown reported attendance rates were 92.2% and 90.86%.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to purchase Chromebooks and update the district's Emergency Operations Plan.
