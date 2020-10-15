CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown gave the first monthly report Monday regarding an extended learning plan that was put into place as a result of COVID-19.
In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. Brown said it also includes having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan due to some unplanned circumstances, Brown said those also would be reported to the board. She said monthly attendance rates also have to be reported.
At the CAPS meeting on Monday, Brown said there were no modifications made to the plan, and the district is confident the plan is working including the safety measures it entails.
When it comes to student attendance, Brown said more than 80% of the district's students have opted for the face-to-face option rather than the virtual pathway. She also said the district's enrollment is up, and there have been more fluctuations than any previous years.
"We have a lot more students enrolling late and a lot more transient students meaning they are moving in and out, to and from other schools. It is not just from schools in the area but also out of state, downstate, and all over."
She said attendance rates in the first week of classes as 90.95%, which has steadily improved to 92.78%. What that means is roughly 93% of the students in the district have secured two-way communication twice a week. If a student is attending school face to face, they have met the requirement. Virtual students, however, must have an email, phone call, or face-to-face meeting with a school staff member to discuss their progress twice a week.
"The other 7% may be virtual students, and we had a hard time communicating with them. They may not have had a proper phone number, or they didn't respond to an email," Brown said. "We anticipate being in the high 90s (percentile) in October. Our goal is 100%."
