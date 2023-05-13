CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is expected to discuss multiple topics at its meeting on Monday, including whether it should join a lawsuit against social media companies.
The suit CAPS could join attempts to hold social media companies responsible for a mental health crisis among young people by designing manipulative algorithms that essentially “addict” young people, encouraging them to spend long hours on the sites.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said districts in Michigan are being asked to join the litigation as these companies, including Meta (parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), Snap, Tik Tok and others, were targeting youth with marketing and messaging that the suit says resulted in mental health challenges.
She said the board is being asked whether it wants to join the federal lawsuit, which was filed in the Northern District of California.
“May is Mental Health Awareness Month and having a grasp of how social media is impacting youth is important, not only for the school district but also for parents and the larger community,” Brown said.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss the purchase and installation of two new boilers for use at Mackinaw Trail Middle School as well as the replacement of two high school rooftop HVAC units over the auditorium. Both projects are not part of the current bond construction project at the high school but rather the district’s capital improvement plan, according to Brown.
The total cost of both projects is $412,600. Brown said some of the district’s infrastructure where renovation projects were done as part of the bond didn’t include the replacement of items like the boilers and the rooftop units. So that is why they are being addressed as part of the capital improvement plan.
Brown said the board is also expected to discuss a two-year agreement with Bay Area Reps for the formation of an MHSAA-sanctioned girls’ hockey team. In addition to Cadillac, other districts that could be part of the team include Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids, Kalkaska and Mancelona.
Brown said if approved this would be the first year for the team.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Franklin Elementary School, 505 Lester St.
