CADILLAC — The redevelopment of a Cadillac landmark is the goal of a local pastor who has an idea that he believes will benefit the community.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education three individuals spoke about the now-closed school building and a vision for its future.
The Cooley School was built in 1923 while its annex was built in 1967. The 3-acre Cooley campus on Granite Street near Marble Street served alternative education, adult education and community programs until it was moved to the Campus of Baker College of Cadillac in 2017.
Attorney Mike Figliomeni, who is representing pastor Troy Baxter, said his client has been interested in redeveloping the now vacant school. Baxter wants to redevelop the property to become a church but it also would house a preschool program with a park that could be utilized by the surrounding neighborhood.
Figliomeni said Baxter approached the district last fall about his interest to redevelop Cooley School and he followed up on his behalf this past April. He said that interest remains and he spoke Monday to reiterate Baxter’s and his partner’s interest in redeveloping the school.
As part of the plan for the property, Baxter also said during public comments that ministries would be used in conjunction with the redevelopment to help teach trade skills to those in need of training.
In August 2020, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district was accepting requests for proposals for Cooley that were aligned with the community forums that were previously held. She said those were supposed to be in by June 2020 but the district was still accepting qualified proposals at Central Office in August 2020.
After receiving multiple proposals in 2020, including one from Baxter, Brown said significant changes in market conditions have led the district to work with a consultant to review and align board goals with the current market. She also said the board is committed to a transparent process and will continue to work with developers interested in the Cooley property.
Brown said the district is committed to repurposing the Cooley property. The board also has identified goals that include increasing the tax base and job creation in the community, compatibility with the neighborhood and community preferred uses and direct economic benefit to CAPS. This includes the purchase price and favorable sale agreement terms.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board approved by a vote of 7-0 four new course offerings. Three of the courses are being offered at Mackinaw Trail Middle School and include outdoor education, digital art and construction trades. The fourth and final new class is environmental science at Cadillac Innovation High School.
Brown said the three classes at the middle school are ones the district has tried to get for a while, but it wasn’t until recently that qualified staffing could be found to fill those teaching positions. She stated that the construction trades were the most difficult to fill.
As for the innovation high school’s new class, Brown said it will be a more hands-on offering that blends elements of biology, chemistry, physical and earth sciences.
