CAPS board is expected to vote on teacher's contract

After months of contract negotiations, it appears an agreement was reached between the Cadillac teachers union and Cadillac Area Public Schools.
On Monday, the CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to go into a closed session before coming back into an open session and expected to vote on the new teachers’ contract. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said there is a tentative agreement that the board is scheduled to vote on. The recommendation is that they approve it. She also said the Cadillac Education Association union has voted to approve this tentative agreement.
Active negotiations have been ongoing since February. Earlier this year, CEA Union President and 22-year teaching veteran Dana Jobin addressed the board at a board meeting during public comment. She told the board that staff voices must be heard. She said as the needs of students have grown, more demand is being placed on the teachers. At the same time, the compensation they receive is not increasing at the same rate.
Jobin told the board that it is coming to the point that staff and teachers are having to choose between meeting their family’s needs or their students’, but they are not able to do both. The current contract expires on Aug. 31.
Although a tentative agreement has been reached, Brown said she had no further comments until the board makes its decision on whether to pass it or not.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to acknowledge Mercantile Bank and Cadillac Casting Inc. for a cash donation that will be used to purchase a new video board for the scoreboard at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Brown said both businesses donated money that was used to buy the current scoreboard and were approached to see if they would be interested in donating the approximately $50,000 that was needed to replace the video board.
Like computers, Brown said the video board has a certain shelf life before it becomes inoperable due to software updates becoming obsolete on the dated technology. She said the new video board is expected to be delivered and installed sometime in September.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.