CADILLAC — An update regarding the potential sale of a now-vacant school and its annex and a bid regarding the current construction project at the high school are all things the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will hear about Monday.
In January, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education discussed and approved the request for proposals and developer qualifications for Cooley School and its annex. Three proposals were received, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
Brown said the board’s building and grounds committee reviewed the three proposals. The full board, however, won’t make its decision until its April meeting.
At Monday’s meeting, Brown said the board will hear a summary of the committee’s evaluation of the three bids. She said it also will be requested that the board seek more information from the developers, except for the bid from Dogwood Community Development because it was incomplete and no longer in contention to be chosen.
“We are going to be asking both remaining developers for more information to seek clarification, so we can appropriately evaluate both,” she said.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to award a bid for the high school construction under category No. 5. Brown said this bid has to do with audio/visual equipment and it wasn’t part of the previous bid award because the district wanted to see the vendor’s work in use at Romeo Community Schools.
The bid will address the audio and visual equipment that will be used in different locations throughout the school including in the cafeteria.
Finally, the board also is scheduled to award a bid for the Community Oriented Policing Services or COPS Grant Contract. Brown said this funding will be used for things like exterior doors, security lights and building access at the high school.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
