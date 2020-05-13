CADILLAC — After a fire last fall, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education recently accepted a settlement from its insurance company and is looking at it options regarding the vacated McKinley Elementary School.
During its May meeting, the board listened to a report from CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown regarding the status of the insurance claim. To date, Brown said the district has spent roughly $360,000 on remediation on content storage, replacement of equipment, and making sure the property is safe and secure.
"We have been negotiating with our insurance company carrier on the settlement to cover the cost incurred from the fire and will incur to remediate the property in order to sell or clean it up," she said.
Brown said the board also voted to allow the district to seek requests for proposals for the vacant school's demolition. She was quick to add, however, that the seeking RFPs doesn't necessarily mean the district is going to demo the old school. What it will do is allow the board to make an informed decision and have all the information for the options available, Brown said.
She said during this time, the board and district would be open to all and any legitimate proposals for the redevelopment of the property based on the criteria and objectives that were established during previous community forums and discussions.
This includes a letter of interest to identify the development team and a brief description of the vision for the site, concept plans or renderings, development experience/portfolio, evidence of the development team's fiscal capacity to complete the proposed project and resume of the firm and its leadership team members.
CAPS staff may seek additional information upon receipt of a development proposal. Upon selection of a qualified development team, CAPS will enter into a pre-development agreement including purchase price, due diligence period, and other terms. As for the school board, Brown said there are three set objectives every potential project needs to accomplish.
She said it likely won't be until July or August before the board discusses the vacant building with the information regarding demolition cost.
McKinley was closed after the 2010-11 school year for various reasons including a budget shortfall and declining enrollment. It was opened in 1958. It is currently zoned residential, according to Cadillac zoning.
The Cadillac Fire Department was dispatched at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 to a report of a possible structure fire at the vacant McKinley Elementary School, which is located at 601 E. North St., according to a press release last fall.
Once on the scene, firefighters encountered "heavy fire conditions" with flames venting through the roof, the press release said. Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading throughout the building. Eventually, the fire was contained to one wing of the building before it was extinguished, according to the press release.
Brown said the fire destroyed one of the three wings at the school and one section of the roof. There were varying degrees of smoke damage to the remaining parts of the building. Brown said to bring the building back up to 2020 code would cost between $3-$6 million.
