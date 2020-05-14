CAPS board looking at tentative dates for prom, graduation and more

CADILLAC — During the recent Cadillac Area Public School Board of Education meeting, some potential dates regarding prom as well as graduation were discussed.
During the meeting, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the only thing that has been confirmed regarding upcoming events is that graduation will not be held as originally planned on May 31. That said, Brown confirmed the district has selected several dates for upcoming events and are searching for venues that could accommodate the wishes of the senior class and their families.
The senior breakfast scholarship event has been scheduled to be held virtually on May 27, but a time has yet to be determined. The academic scholar banquet has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 31 on Zoom while the Baker College virtual graduation for those Cadillac students in the 13th year program will be on June 14. A time for that event, however, has not been determined.
Tentatively and subject to change, the district is looking to have prom from 9-11 p.m. on July 24 at the Cherry Grove Events Center. Likewise, she said a tentative date for a potential graduation ceremony is June 28 or July 26.
"If it is July 26 we will do it live if we are able, but, if we can't we will do something modified. It will be a drive-through or a parade of sorts. We have a committee (made up of seniors and staff) determining that," Brown said. "At this point, the worst-case scenario, July 26 is graduation."
Also during the meeting, the board voted 7-0 to purchase Chromebooks, and software associated with the computers for a price of $299,935. Brown said the district was able to utilize state and federal grants to make the purchase.
During the recent need to educate district students from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown said the district handed out more than 900 Chromebooks. They are allowing students to keep the laptops over the summer and will collect them in the fall. She said the Chromebooks will be collected, cleaned, repaired, refurbished and replaced so the district is ready to one to one if the need arises for similar at-home learning next school year.
"This is our preparation for the worst-case scenario for at-home learning for all kids. We want to be back in school with our kids and are following all CDC and health guidelines to do so safely," Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.