CADILLAC — Due to a boys regional basketball game in Big Rapids at 7 p.m. today, the regularly scheduled Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting start time has been moved.
The meeting was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. but now will start 90 minutes earlier at 5:30 p.m. While the start time has changed, the topics the board is scheduled to discuss are not changing.
At Monday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to hear a summary of the buildings and grounds committee’s evaluation of the three Cooley School bids. It also will be requested that the board seek more information from the developers, except for the bid from Dogwood Community Development because it was incomplete and no longer in contention to be chosen.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to award a bid for the high school construction under category No. 5 and the board is scheduled to award a bid for the Community Oriented Policing Services or COPS Grant Contract.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
