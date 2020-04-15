CAPS board meets online to discuss graduation requirements

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting lasted for roughly an hour recently and topics ranged from the district's Continuous Learning Plan to the altering of graduation requirements for the Class of 2020.
On April 2, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said face-to-face instruction will not resume this spring. Neither will extracurricular activities including sports.
Districts have flexibility in how they create distance learning programs. Options include phone lessons, online classes, and mailing materials to homes. Schools relying on virtual learning should ensure that every student has access to a device that can connect to the internet.
Under Whitmer's order, schools must establish distance learning programs no later than April 28. Intermediate school districts and charter school authorizers must be ready to review and approve or reject plans starting Wednesday, April 15.
During the recent meeting, board member Mike Stebbins said the district's plan was approved by the Wexford-Missaukee ISD on April 13. He wanted to credit the work of all involved as it was an "incredible amount of work done under duress."
The plans were released to students in grades 7-12 this week and will be released to students in grades K-6. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said learning packets can be picked up for those who need paper or pencil options during the food distribution on Monday and Tuesday. They also can be delivered to students with transportation issues on Tuesday and Wednesday. For those in need of delivery of the packets should call 876-5000.
Also during the meeting, Brown said the district was in the process of distributing roughly 800 Chromebooks to students who don't have access or limited access to a device. With the exception of seniors, Brown said the tentative plan is to collect the device in the fall.
The graduation requirements discussion entailed reducing the number of credits needed to graduate, 22.5, but will not alter the Michigan Merit Curriculum requirements for graduation. These changes to graduation requirements will only be for the Class of 2020 and will remain unchanged for future graduating classes. It passed by a vote of 7-0.
As for students who will be returning to CAPS next year, Brown said every district will have students coming to them who are likely missing some things. As a result, the district will review some topics this fall and they are preparing for it now.
With the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order extended until April 30, Brown also said she anticipates the board will likely have to meet this way for at least its next meeting in May.
In a recent executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it allows public bodies to temporarily change to the Open Meetings Act to conduct meetings electronically, while also allowing public participation.
Under Executive Order 2020-15, public bodies can use the telephone- or video-conferencing methods to continue meeting and conducting business during the coronavirus public health crisis, so long as they follow certain procedures to ensure meaningful access and participation by members of the public body and the general public.
