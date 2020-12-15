CADILLAC — The expectation is by mid-February, McKinley Elementary will only be a memory after the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education took action regarding its demolition.
The board voted 7-0 to contract with Triterra for the asbestos abatement and hazardous materials removal and building demolition of the elementary for a total of approximately $176,567, which includes a 10% contingency. The actual cost of the abatement and demolition without the contingency is $160,516.
While Triterra was the main contractor, the board voted to allow the company to subcontract with Asbestos Abatement Inc. for the clean-up and S.A. Torello Inc. for the actual demolition.
While the expectation is the site clean-up and demolition would be completed by February, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown didn't know when the project would start at Monday's meeting. She also said items would be removed from the building to preserve its history.
"There is a value to that property and the board is committed to moving forward responsibly," Brown said.
During the discussion and before the vote, board member Mike Stebbins wanted to make sure there was a plan in place to inform the community as the project was finalized. Board member Judy Coffey also said there was "buzz" in the community regarding the project and agreed the public needs to be kept in the loop with what is happening.
Brown assured the board the district would make sure the community was informed and in particular those who live in the area of the soon-to-be-demolished school.
During its May meeting, the board listened to a report from Brown regarding the status of the insurance claim related to an October 2019 fire. Brown said the district spent roughly $360,000 on remediation on content storage, replacement of equipment, and making sure the property was safe and secure.
During this past spring, the district negotiated with its insurance company carrier on the settlement to cover the cost incurred from the fire as well as what it will cost to remediate the property to sell or clean it up.
During that time, the board also voted to allow the district to seek requests for proposals for the vacant school's demolition. During its November meeting, the board looked at the bids that were received and opened on Nov. 4. In total, 15 bids were received.
There were three different types of bids that included asbestos removal, hazardous materials, and demolition. In the request for proposals, Brown said they could be bid on individually or as a combination of two or more.
Since the discussion started it has touched on the nuisance the building has become including, an attractant for vandalism. It also has become a safety liability. With the damage sustained after an October 2019 fire, the board discussed how the property, if demolished, would have a monetary value, as well as added value for the community, according to Brown.
Also during Monday's meeting, Brown recognized board members Gary Rexford and Stebbins who both were attending their last meeting as board members. Both Rexford and Stebbins opted to not seek re-election in November.
Rexford, who served on the board for 27 years, said he thoroughly enjoyed his time on the board. He also was happy to see both newcomers, Nikki Schultz and Anne Engels, coming to the board in January.
Stebbins shared that sentiment and said his 12 years on the board have been a humbling and awesome experience.
In a show of appreciation, Brown presented Rexford with a team-signed, framed Cadillac volleyball jersey, while Stebbins received a team-signed, framed Cadillac hockey jersey. Both jerseys included letters of appreciation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.