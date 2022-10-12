CAPS board moves forward with purchase agreement for Cooley School

CADILLAC — After initially taking action for the sale of Cooley School in April, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education recently approved a purchasing agreement with DK Design Group for the property.
On Monday, Brown said the board approved the final purchase agreement 6-0, with board member Anne Engels not present. In April, Brown said the board approved the development agreement with the LLC as it was the best-matched proposal that matched the board’s priority criteria. The property will be purchased for $100,000.
As for the scope of development, it is expected to be done in two phases.
The first phase would create 14 rental apartment units, including 10 in the Cooley School and four in the annex building. The gymnasium would be maintained for use by the tenants and rental by the community. The developers intend to create pickleball courts in the space. The investment in this first phase will be just under $4 million.
The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property. The current plan is to create small, individual homes to be sold as part of a site condo, utilizing shared common spaces.
The belief is the site could fit 10 small homes. The final plans, however, would be contingent on market needs and product viability. The investment in this second phase will be between $2.5 and $3 million.
In January, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education discussed and approved the request for proposals and developer qualifications for Cooley School and its annex. The district has worked with Fishbeck and the City of Cadillac to revise the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the property. The revisions included possible incentives, an environmental assessment, and criteria for proposal selection. Proposals were accepted through Feb. 25.
Three proposals were received, but only two remained after one proposal didn’t have a specific project design. The board’s building and grounds committee reviewed the remaining two proposals before making its recommendation to the full board to accept the one from DKD Development, LLC.
The Cooley School was built in 1923 and the annex in 1967. The 3-acre Cooley campus on Granite Street near Marble Street served alternative education, adult education and community programs for the district until 2017.
Also during the meeting, Brown said the board approved a timber sale on some of its forest land located north of town.
The harvesting of trees on this particular property and all district-owned forest land is part of the long-term forestry plan, according to Brown. The plan was formulated by a forester and as part of the plan, there are scheduled harvests.
“The company that was approved will come to harvest the trees, sell the wood and then we receive the proceeds from that sale,” she said.
The board approved the bid that offered $116,050 and that money will be put into the capital projects fund, according to Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.