CAPS board talks McKinley future, fiber connectivity

CADILLAC — In a month, a decision is likely going to be made regarding the future of the vacant Cadillac Area Public Schools' elementary building.
At its recent meeting, the CAPS Board of Education discussed bids received for three separate things regarding the old McKinley Elementary School. The bids, for either demolition, asbestos removal, hazardous material removal, or any combination of the three, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
"The board discussed the proposals, and they were pleased with the competitive bids entered for the project," she said. "They discussed that they received no qualified offers to purchase the property and no offers at all."
Brown said the discussion also touched on the nuisance the building has become including an attractant for vandalism. It also has become a safety liability. With the damage sustained after an October 2019 fire, the board discussed how the property, if demolished, would have a monetary value, as well as added value for the community, according to Brown.
While the discussion was had recently, Brown said the board is scheduled to make its decision on the building during its December board meeting.
Also, during the meeting, the board discussed and approved moving forward with a fiber optic project.
Brown said the board approved moving forward with pursuing and using federal and state grants to connect all district buildings with fiber optic cables to create its own network. The project will allow the district to not have to rely on leasing fiber from a third party, according to Brown.
The project, however, has a hefty price tag of $791,000, but Brown said up to 90% of the cost will be covered by federal and state grants. While the $791,000 is the number that came back with the winning bid, Brown said it could be higher or lower depending on a myriad of things.
"Re-engineering would start soon, which is where they get the cost from utility companies and figure out the best way to lay the fiber," Brown said. "It is pretty complex. Then they will bring those costs back to us where we can either say that is more than we thought or we are good to go."
As a result, Brown said the district still can stop the project if the associated cost ends up being more than what was initially anticipated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.