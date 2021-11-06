CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is going to look at approving one of the first steps for the final construction project associated with a voter-approved bond in 2018.
On Monday, the board is scheduled to award a bid to one of five asbestos abatement contractors before the start of construction at the high school/junior high school facility. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said this bid has to be awarded before the start of construction and tear down.
“Every time before you do construction, you have to do asbestos abatement. We want to make sure, before doing construction, if there is any asbestos we get in there and get it out,” she said.
The bond passed in 2018 by district voters was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades spent over 25 years.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start and the asbestos abatement is the beginning stages.
Once a contractor is hired and all the bids are awarded for the final phase, construction should begin in spring/summer 2022. Brown said it is anticipated all bids should be awarded by the end of January 2022.
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects were completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. The second phase included upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary was converted into an elementary center. With the renovations at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building was converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings now house kindergarten through fifth grade.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
