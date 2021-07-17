CADILLAC — The early part of the summer is pretty hectic for school districts, but once the calendar flips to July, things slow down.
So it should be no surprise that the upcoming Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday has a light agenda. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said during Monday's meeting, the board will discuss and vote on the new three-year contract for the district's administrator group. Brown said work for the new contract started in the spring.
The biggest changes include the removal of the junior high principal due to sixth through eighth grade now moving to Mackinaw Trail Middle School, which will utilize a co-principal model of leadership. She also said assistant principal positions officially will be added to the group for both Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools.
Brown said the positions were technically in place during the last school year, but this will be the first time they will officially be part of the administrator's contract.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
