CADILLAC — Soon, Cadillac Area Public Schools could join a national group of districts that are in the process of seeking monetary compensation from a vaping company.
In 2019, several California school districts sued Juul Labs, Inc., Altria, and other vaping manufacturers in a California federal court. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants fraudulently and intentionally marketed their products to children.
Frantz Law Group, a California law firm with a background in representing school districts, is representing school districts in the litigation. Frantz represents more than 200 school districts in 23 states. Frantz recently requested Thrun Law Firm, which CAPS has on retainer, to gauge whether Michigan schools are interested in joining this lawsuit. School districts, intermediate school districts, and public school academies are eligible to join the lawsuit.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board is being asked to determine if the board wants to join this class action suit against Juul Labs, Inc.
“All schools are asked to join this for (Juul) targeting youth. With the uptick of kids accessing and using vape, we are obviously concerned about anyone targeting this illegal use,” she said. “Whether we win or not as a group, I don’t know, but it is smart to send the right message.”
There will be no obligation for any school board members, administrators or staff to be deposed, according to a letter from Thrun. Frantz is representing schools in the litigation on a contingent fee basis, meaning Frantz will not charge any fees or costs unless there is a financial recovery.
Frantz will receive 25% of any recovery. Thrun will receive a portion of that 25% for both, referring a client to Frantz and assisting that client with the litigation questionnaire. Thrun’s fees are derivative of fees received by Frantz and Thrun will not bill clients at its hourly rates for work associated with the litigation, according to the correspondence from Thrun.
Brown said the deadline to join the lawsuit is Dec. 1 and she anticipated it would be years before a resolution is reached.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
