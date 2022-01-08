CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is starting the New Year with its organizational meeting but also wasting no time getting to some important business.
First, the board is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the slate of officers, as well as appoint board committees and other first-of-the-year business, including designating authorized signatories and depositories, its school auditor, architect, attorneys, physicians and its schedule for meetings.
Once that business is handled, the board will start its second meeting of the night that will resemble more of a regular meeting. Although it is the first of the New Year, the board will be addressing two topics that likely will be big for the district in the community months.
First, the board will discuss the sale of the now-vacated Cooley School.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district has worked with Traverse City civil engineering company Fishbeck and the City of Cadillac to revise the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the Cooley and Cooley Annex property. She said the revisions include possible incentives, an environmental assessment, and criteria for proposal selection.
The Cooley School was built in 1923 while its annex was built in 1967. The 3-acre Cooley campus on Granite Street near Marble Street served alternative education, adult education and community programs until it was moved to the Campus of Baker College of Cadillac in 2017.
In August 2020, the district accepted requests for proposals for Cooley that were aligned with the community forums that were previously held.
Those were supposed to be in by June 2020 but the district was still accepting qualified proposals at Central Office in August 2020.
After receiving multiple proposals in 2020, significant changes in market conditions led to the district working with a consultant to review and align board goals with the current market.
The board also is scheduled to discuss Cadillac High School contract bid awards.
Brown said the district received bids on Dec. 22 for the renovations, additions, and site improvements at Cadillac Junior High School and Cadillac High School. The district, its architect, and construction management have spent the last week interviewing bidders to qualify bids and clarify the scope of work.
She said the board of education will be voting on Monday to approve recommended bidders for the project.
In November, the CAPS board of education approved hiring Bolle Contractor of Clare to perform the asbestos abatement before the start of construction at the high school/junior high school facility.
The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start, and the asbestos abatement is the beginning stages of that final construction phase.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
