CAPS board to get extended learning plan update

CADILLAC — A monthly update about a learning plan is one of only a few things the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will hear about Monday during its upcoming meeting.
During Monday's meeting, the board is scheduled to get an update regarding the extended COVID-19 Learning Plan reconfirmation for January, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. Brown said it also included having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan, those also would be reported to the board. Monthly attendance rates also are scheduled to be reported. During Monday's meeting, Brown said there are no changes to the plan.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
For Monday's meeting, there are two ways the public can attend: by computer or by smartphone. The link to join the Zoom meeting is zoom.us/j/96598632643 and the meeting ID for the meeting is 965 9863 2643. A password also is needed to enter the Zoom meeting and can be obtained by calling (231) 876-5000.
