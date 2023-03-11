CADILLAC — With the approved project to transform Cooley School into housing kaput due to current development costs, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is getting an update.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown is scheduled to give a brief history lesson on where the district has been with the building over the years and hopefully will be given direction by the school board on possible avenues to go during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
She said the history of where the district has been, including the recent withdrawal of the development proposal by DKD Development, LLC., will be part of it. She also said she is looking for direction from the board regarding the next steps.
In early 2022, the board discussed and approved the request for proposals and developer qualifications for Cooley School and its annex. The district has worked with consulting firm Fishbeck and the City of Cadillac to revise the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the property. The revisions included possible incentives, an environmental assessment, and criteria for proposal selection. Proposals were accepted through Feb. 25, 2022.
In April 2022, the board approved the development agreement with DKD Development, LLC. as it was the proposal that best matched the board’s priority criteria. The property was purchased for $100,000. Due to the current development environment including increased building cost, however, Brown said that agreement was withdrawn recently.
Cooley School was built in 1923 and the annex in 1967. The 3-acre Cooley campus on Granite Street near Marble Street served alternative education, adult education and community programs for the district until 2017.
Also, during the meeting, Brown said the board is scheduled to discuss a settlement that is the result of a lawsuit the district entered into in 2021 against vaping companies.
In 2019, several California school districts sued Juul Labs, Inc., Altria, and other vaping manufacturers in a California federal court. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants fraudulently and intentionally marketed their products to children.
Frantz Law Group, a California law firm with a background in representing school districts, is representing school districts in the litigation. Frantz represents more than 200 school districts in 23 states. In 2021, Frantz requested Thrun Law Firm, which CAPS has on retainer, to gauge whether Michigan schools were interested in joining this lawsuit. School districts, intermediate school districts and public school academies were eligible to join the lawsuit.
Brown said on Monday, the board will either agree to accept the settlement or decline it. The recommendation is for the board to accept the settlement, which would equate to roughly $56,000 before attorney fees are taken out. Brown estimated the district would net about $35,000.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
