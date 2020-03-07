CADILLAC — The findings from a youth survey conducted by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee are scheduled to be shared with a local school board Monday.
The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to hear the results of the survey from several students on Monday. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the survey is typically given to the student body in late fall or early winter. While things like drugs, alcohol, and bullying have typically been mentioned in questions on the survey in the past, the point is not to bring light to those issues but rather help the YAC figure out how best to spend grant dollars to help support tweens and teens.
Also during Monday's meeting, bids will be awarded so work can start at Mackinaw Trail, according to Brown.
The construction related to the 2018 CAPS bond started last spring at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects are to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. The construction’s second phase, which technically has started, will include upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
She said the scheduled board action is to award the bids for all the contractors in all the bid categories so they can start work in April. Brown also said the goal is to start work as soon as the weather allows, which likely be once the frost is out of the ground and they can start digging.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district's central office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
