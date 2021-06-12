CAPS board to hear COVID report, discuss superintendent's evaluation

CADILLAC — Cue up the Alice Cooper.
On Tuesday, Cadillac Area Public Schools called it a school year and summer break began as students had their final half-day of the unique 2020-2021 school year. On Monday, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to hear the final COVID-19 report for the recently ended school year, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
Last September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. Brown said it also included having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan, those also would be reported to the board. Monthly attendance rates also are scheduled to be reported. During Monday's meeting, Brown said there are no changes to the plan.
With the school year over, Brown said it is uncertain at this point if the monthly updates will be part of the educational landscape once school resumes later this year. Thus far, Brown said there has not been any communication or guidance given about what the 2021-2022 school year will look like concerning COVID-19.
Brown said, however, that that information is coming.
Also during Monday's meeting, the board is scheduled to have its annual superintendent's evaluation. Per Brown's request, the board will discuss in a closed session and the board will then return to the open session to give its approval of the evaluation rating.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Franklin Elementary, 505 Lester St.
