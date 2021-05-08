CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to get an update regarding the extended COVID-19 Learning Plan reconfirmation for April and approve various service contracts.
In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said it included having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan, those also would be reported to the board. Monthly attendance rates also are scheduled to be reported. During Monday's meeting, Brown said the update will not include changes to the plan.
She said the board will be updated again in June and July, but Brown is not certain if districts will be required to continue through the summer or into the next school year.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss a forestry contract and the Enviro-Clean contract extension.
Brown said the forestry contract falls in line with the district's forestry management plan and is new. She also said every so often the district logs parcel of forest land and the new agreement deals with a parcel that hasn't been logged in a while.
As for the Enviro-Clean contract, Brown said the proposed extension is for two years.
Brown said the board also is scheduled to approve the hiring of a high school technology consultant for the third and final stage of the district's bond project. The recommended consultant is the same person used during phases one and two, according to Brown.
The district’s May 2018 bond proposal will impact all district buildings with $65.5 million in renovations, additions, and upgrades spent over 25 years.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start. Phase three should be bid out later this year. Once a contractor is hired, construction should begin in spring/summer 2022.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
