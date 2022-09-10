CADILLAC — Two COVID-era requirements still in place will be the focus of the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education during its meeting Monday.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board will first hear about goal reporting the district has to do and then the COVID-19 Learning Plan.
With the goal-setting item, Brown said the district has to set goals for kindergarten through eighth grades. She said in a nutshell the goal is to have the district’s K-8 students make a year or more of progress in mathematics and English language arts.
“We will report that once we get the beginning of the year data. Then we will report again in February and then at the end of the year,” Brown said. “It is part of our mandatory reporting as a result of COVID that didn’t sunset.”
Likewise, Brown said the learning plan was initiated because of COVID-19 and was not given a sunset date. CAPS and all districts in the state are required to have this update. She said the plan is similar to the previous year’s plan with the exception that kindergarten through fifth grades will not have a virtual option offered.
In September 2020, the board approved the first Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals” for students by Sept. 15, 2020, and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans” by Oct. 1, 2020. This also included having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district’s central office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
