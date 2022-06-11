CAPS board to hear results of annual YAC student survey, discuss transportation contract

CADILLAC — The findings from a youth survey conducted by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee are scheduled to be shared with a local school board Monday.
The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to hear the results of the survey from several students on Monday. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the survey is typically given to the student body in late fall or early winter. While things like drugs, alcohol and bullying have typically been mentioned in questions on the survey in the past, the point is not to bring light to those issues but rather to help the YAC figure out how best to spend grant dollars to help support tweens and teens.
Brown said the district has a series of surveys it uses to identify the needs of students and risk factors students may face in the schools and the community. The YAC survey is one of them.
“We use the data to inform decisions about student supports, interests and ways we can better connect with our kids,” she said. “We also support the YAC as an opportunity to give kids a voice and allow kids to advocate for changes they would like to see within the community.”
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss a Dean Transportation contract extension. If approved, the extension will be for five years. The board first voted to contract services with Dean Transportation in 2013.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district’s central office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
