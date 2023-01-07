CAPS board to kick off New Year with organizational meeting

CADILLAC — The leadership positions of the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education could be held by different people after Monday’s meeting is over.
During a special organizational board meeting Monday, the board is scheduled to discuss the slate of officers, as well as appoint board committees and the hearing officer. Other first-of-the-year business also is scheduled, including designating authorized signatories and depositories, its school auditor, architect, attorneys, physicians and its schedule for meetings. The board also will review a list of annual overnight field trips.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she is excited to start a new year with a board that is knowledgeable in how to serve a school district.
“They bring expertise to the table in various areas, which is greatly appreciated,” she said. “It has allowed us to be successful as a district in not only educating students but in our construction projects and finances.”
During the regularly scheduled meeting, which will start immediately after the special meeting, the board is only scheduled to discuss a few action items, including various resignations and employment offers for district teachers and coaches.
Brown also is scheduled to discuss board of education recognition month. January has been chosen as the month to bring attention to the important role that a school board plays in our communities and schools.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday for the special organizational meeting and then again at 7:15 p.m. Monday for the regularly scheduled board meeting at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
