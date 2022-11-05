CAPS board to look a resolution in support of Cooley School development

CADILLAC — In October, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education approved a purchasing agreement with DK Design Group for the Cooley School property and on Monday, a different Cooley School discussion is scheduled.
This time, the board will be looking at a resolution of support for the Cooley School development proposal. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said this action will just reinforce the board’s desire for the project to be successful.
“For developments to be successful, many times they require state grants, economic incentives as well as zoning changes. In the interest of supporting the success of this development, the board is seeking this resolution of support,” she said. “We want to support this development. We would like it to be successful, so there is a value added to the community.”
In April, Brown said the board approved the development agreement with the LLC as it was the proposal that best matched the board’s priority criteria. The property will be purchased for $100,000.
As for the scope of development, it is expected to be done in two phases.
The first phase would create 14 rental apartment units, including 10 in the Cooley School and four in the annex building. The gymnasium would be maintained for use by the tenants and rental by the community. The developers intend to create pickleball courts in the space. The investment in this first phase will be just under $4 million.
The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property. The current plan is to create small, individual homes to be sold as part of a site condo, utilizing shared common spaces.
The belief is the site could fit 10 small homes. The final plans, however, would be contingent on market needs and product viability. The investment in this second phase will be between $2.5 and $3 million.
In January, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education discussed and approved the request for proposals and developer qualifications for Cooley School and its annex. The district has worked with Fishbeck and the City of Cadillac to revise the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the property. The revisions included possible incentives, an environmental assessment, and criteria for proposal selection. Proposals were accepted through Feb. 25.
The Cooley School was built in 1923 and the annex in 1967. The 3-acre Cooley campus on Granite Street near Marble Street served alternative education, adult education and community programs for the district until 2017.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss the hiring of Sam Garner as the new assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary.
Garner currently is a third-grade teacher at the school and if the board approves the hire, it would not be effective until after the holiday break in December, Brown said. Garner’s position has been posted and the hope is if the board moves forward the district will be able to recruit a quality candidate. Brown also said with December graduation approaching for universities, the hope is they can get a new teacher from that pool of candidates.
She also said they have posted the position on various job sites.
As for Garner, Brown said she was the Sue Westhauser Excellence in Education Award winner last spring. She also started the Grab and Go events that provide clothing to families in need twice a year at no cost. She also started the recycling club at Lincoln and is part of instructional leadership for the district.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell Street.
