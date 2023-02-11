CADILLAC — Cadillac High School classrooms and its cafeteria could have a more modern look after Monday’s Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board is scheduled to discuss the purchases of classroom furniture and furniture for use in the cafeteria. Brown said when it comes to classroom furniture, the district is looking at purchasing flexible furniture that is varied.
Some of the furniture is taller, and some are shorter. Some will seat multiple students or groups, while other components of the furniture are for single students. She also said this will allow teachers to configure their classrooms in many different ways.
“There is a similar style of furniture used in the upper elementary classrooms and at the middle school,” she said.
As for the cafeteria furniture, Brown said the board is scheduled to discuss the purchase of various different-sized round tables that seat four, six and eight students, and booth-type tables and seating. Brown said for those familiar with Ferris State University’s The Rock, the new furniture will be similar to that. She also said there will be electronic connectivity to allow for the charging of a student’s Chromebook or other devices because the cafeteria will serve as a student commons, event space and performance space once the bond construction is completed.
On Feb. 14, 2022, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
“It is much like you would see on a college campus,” she said.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss a change order for the high school auxiliary gymnasium related to the bond project.
She said the change order deals with the auxiliary gym’s locker room and wrestling room demo and reconstruction. Previously, there wasn’t going to be a demo of those spaces but they were found to have structural challenges. The demo and reconstruction were cheaper than trying to fix what was there, according to Brown.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
