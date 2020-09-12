CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is getting two updates Monday at its first in-person meeting in several weeks.
During the meeting, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown will be presenting information regarding the district's Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts need to establish "education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish "extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. Brown said it also includes having a monthly report to the board if the plan changes.
"We wrote the plan where the only change would be if the state closes our doors. We don't intend to do that unless we have to," Brown said.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan due to some unforeseen circumstances, Brown said those also would be reported to the board. She said monthly attendance rates also have to be reported.
The board is scheduled to take action on the plan Monday.
Also during Monday's meeting, Brown said she will be giving an update to the board about the first two weeks of classes.
"We have more than 80% of our kids face-to-face. The kids are fired up and our staff is fired up for having kids back," she said. "I'm really glad we opened face-to-face. We did the hard work so we could provide those options for families. All the schools could have but didn't. I'm proud of our area because all the schools in the area are back for face-to-face."
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
