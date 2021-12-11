CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is looking at possibly passing a COVID-19 vaccination, testing and face-covering policy related to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the school community should know the district is required to have a board policy related to this mandate. It, however, won’t go into effect until the stay in federal courts is lifted.
For those who don’t know about the mandate, it states entities with 100 or more workers must require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it would work with entities on compliance but would issue fines for violations. Implementation and enforcement of the mandate are suspended while the litigation unfolds.
On Nov. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, published on Nov. 5. The court ordered that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the ETS “until further court order.”
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit now has jurisdiction over ETS challenges and the Department of Labor has filed a motion to lift the stay. OSHA, however, has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation.
“Basically it walks staff through what would happen if they are not vaccinated and includes testing and face coverings,” Brown said. “Currently, the mandate is being challenged and there is a stay on that until its validity is discussed. Other districts are acting similarly and our legal counsel is advising to have something ready to go in case it is found to be valid.”
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
