CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is looking to award a contract for food services and a bid for an upcoming parking lot project.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board will hear a presentation from Chief Financial Officer Emily Kearney will give a brief presentation about the district food service contract and then they will be asked to approve awarding the bid to the current provider, Chartwells.
Brown said the district is required by law to bid out food services every couple of years and did so this year. She said Chartwells came in as the low bidder and the recommendation is to accept that bid. She also said the contract with Chartwells is set up to be renewed up to four times but essentially is a five-year contract.
Also, during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss a parking lot bid at Forest View.
Brown said the project, which will cost nearly $126,000, is part of the preventative maintenance and capital improvement plan. It is a full resurfacing of the parking lot but doesn’t include the new parent drop-off lot that was part of the district bond project improvements.
Brown also said the teaching staff will be recognized by the board as part of the annual teacher’s appreciation week, which was from May 2-6.
“We are recognizing our teachers for their commitment to our kids and stepping up the last couple of years supporting our students, not only academically, but also social emotionally,” Brown said.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
