CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will officially approving four new course offerings at its upcoming meeting Monday.
Although the three courses at Mackinaw Trail Middle School — outdoor education, digital art and construction trades — and the one at Cadillac Innovation High School — environmental science — were offered at the beginning of this year, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown the board’s action is just part of the district’s process. She also said when it is a course that is a graduation requirement in Michigan, the board needs to approve it before it starts being taught.
Brown said the three classes at the middle school are ones the district has tried to get for a while, and now she is excited they can offer it this year. As for the innovation high school’s new class, Brown said it will be a more hands-on offering.
“It is a more hands-on class where the kids learn the impact of our actions on the environment,” she said.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also will officially approve the hiring of Charles Ferrell as the new assistant high school principal.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
