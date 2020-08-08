CAPS board to look, vote on return to school plan

CADILLAC — On Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools will unveil a plan that many parents and students have been waiting all summer to see.
Last month, the district released its plan regarding how it would educate students, which included options for face-to-face learning at school, a fully virtual online plan, and a hybrid model that would be a combination of both. What a typical day would look like and safety protocols, however, were not released.
That will change as the CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the full plan and vote on it at its upcoming meeting Monday, according to superintendent Jennifer Brown.
As long as the board approves the plan, Brown said the information will be released to parents and the community Tuesday. In addition to needing board approval, Brown said the district also was waiting on getting some clarifications from the health department before the plan could be finalized.
"We got the clarifications (on July 30). We spent the last week modifying our plans to align with the health department's guidance, which is a requirement of all school districts," Brown said. "We pretty much had it done but we had to finalize the screening, testing, and response plan if someone has COVID or demonstrates COVID-like symptoms."
With the plan now in place, pending board approval Monday, Brown said the district will turn its focus to returning to school. On Tuesday administration returns to work and they will begin looking at redesigning open houses and releasing that plan late next week. After administration designs the plan it will be pushed to teaching staff for review, Brown said.
While the details need to be worked out, Brown said she anticipates open houses will be a blend of virtual and in-person interactions.
On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap, which is designed to help districts create local plans for in-person learning in the fall. It outlines several safety protocols for schools to implement in each phase of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
For Monday's meeting, there are two ways the public can attend: by computer or by smartphone. A password also is needed to enter the Zoom meeting and can be obtained by calling (231) 876-5000. The Meeting ID also can be obtained when calling Central Office.
