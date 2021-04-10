CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will be changing its meeting venue Monday when the board holds its first in-person meeting in months.
The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. at the Mackinaw Trail Middle School Media Center, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail. During the meeting, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board is scheduled to get an update regarding the extended COVID-19 Learning Plan reconfirmation for March.
In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. Brown said it included having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan, those also would be reported to the board. Monthly attendance rates also are scheduled to be reported. During Monday's meeting, Brown said there are no changes to the plan.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss Chromebook purchases and potential updates to the district's Emergency Operations Plan.
