CADILLAC — After helping to save the life of a basketball referee two weeks ago, Cadillac Area Public Schools athletic trainer Brandon Parcell will be recognized by the board of education.
During Monday's regularly scheduled meeting, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board will recognize Parcell for his efforts in helping to save the life of McBain resident Dale Westdorp. He was officiating the Cadillac versus Gaylord girls junior varsity basketball contest on Jan. 24 when he suffered a heartattack.
"He is a hero. He is super humble and doesn't want to talk about himself, but the way he responded in that crisis was really impressive," Brown said. "He has been highly trained but in those moments you don't know how you will respond. He did everything right and kept his head."
Brown said as a result of his actions as well as others who helped during the event, Westdorp is recovering and crisis was averted.
Parcell, along with Cadillac High School liaison officer Jason Straight and some other bystanders, helped get Westdorp safely to the floor when the situation took a turn for the worse. Between Parcell, Straight and Straight’s wife, a registered nurse, the automated external defibrillator was hooked up to Westdorp and an ambulance was called by CAPS Athletic Director Fred Bryant.
Bryant called 9-1-1 for an ambulance and it arrived in less than 10 minutes. Once Westdorp had been stabilized by paramedics, he was transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district's central office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
