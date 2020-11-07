CAPS board to revisit vacant school building

CADILLAC — No action is likely to take place Monday, but a possible ending in nearing regarding the future of the old McKinley Elementary School.
On Monday, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to hear an update regarding the vacant building, according to the board's agenda and CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
During its May meeting, the board listened to a report from Brown regarding the status of the insurance claim related to an October 2019 fire. Brown said the district spent roughly $360,000 on remediation on content storage, replacement of equipment, and making sure the property was safe and secure.
During this past spring, the district negotiated with its insurance company carrier on the settlement to cover the cost incurred from the fire as well as what it will cost to remediate the property to sell or clean it up.
During that time, the board also voted to allow the district to seek requests for proposals for the vacant school's demolition. During Monday's meeting, the board will look at the bids that were received and opened on Nov. 4. In total, Brown said 15 bids were received.
There were three different types of bids that included asbestos removal, hazardous materials, and demolition. In the request for proposals, Brown said they could be bid on individually or as a combination of two or more. She also said the buildings and grounds committee have not viewed or discussed the bids, but they were presented to the finance committee on Nov. 5.
"The board is going to review the bids on Monday, but they will not make a final decision until December," she said.
Although Brown was quick to say in the spring that seeking the requests for proposals for demolition for the building didn't mean the district was going to do it, she said Friday the building is becoming a liability for safety reasons.
"We have had a lot of vandalism and break-ins. It is a serious liability but not because of the value of the contents inside the building but a liability if people get hurt," she said. "We fenced it and boarded it up, but people continue to break-in. It is a beautiful property, and we don't want it to be a blight in the neighborhood."
McKinley was closed after the 2010-11 school year for various reasons including a budget shortfall and declining enrollment. It was opened in 1958. It is currently zoned residential, according to Cadillac zoning.
The Cadillac Fire Department was dispatched at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2019, to a report of a possible structure fire at the vacant McKinley Elementary School, which is located at 601 E. North St., according to a press release.
Once on the scene, firefighters encountered "heavy fire conditions" with flames venting through the roof, the press release said. Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading throughout the building. Eventually, the fire was contained to one wing of the building before it was extinguished, according to the press release.
Brown said the fire destroyed one of the three wings at the school and one section of the roof. There were varying degrees of smoke damage to the remaining parts of the building. Brown said to bring the building back up to 2020 code would cost between $3-$6 million.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
