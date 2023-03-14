CAPS board weighing options after development agreement falls through

CADILLAC — Last month the Cadillac Area Public Schools was alerted to the sale of the Cooley School building, property and annex falling through and on Monday the board revisited the process of how they got to where they are.
This included CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown giving a brief history lesson that dated back to the 2015 audit of facilities to an October 2018 meeting facilitated by Networks Northwest but including the district, the city of Cadillac and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Brown said in February the district received written notification that the developer associated with the project was withdrawing its proposal for the Cooley site. The written notification only stated that the project was no longer viable, according to Brown.
She said this withdrawal has not shifted the district’s priorities which include projects that increase the tax base and have a positive economic impact on the district.
Brown said she believes the board demonstrated a commitment and responsibility to the community to manage district properties and assets. She also said she believes the district engaged the community and potential developers over the last several years.
“I think the current environment for project development and housing is complex post-COVID,” she said. “The board will continue to seek options that are financially responsible and in the best interest of the community.”
During the meeting, board vice president Steve Anderson said in light of the withdrawal of the sale, Brown should look at the potential cost of the demolition of the building as the district is incurring costs to keep the site secure and safe, and dealing with break-ins. He also said the property might be more desirable for potential buyers if the buildings are removed.
In January 2022, the board discussed and approved the request for proposals and developer qualifications for Cooley School and its annex. The district worked with Traverse City civil engineering company Fishbeck and the City of Cadillac to revise the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the property. The revisions included possible incentives, an environmental assessment and criteria for proposal selection. Proposals were accepted through Feb. 25, 2022.
Three proposals were received, but only two remained after one proposal didn’t have a specific project design. The board’s building and grounds committee reviewed the remaining two proposals before making its recommendation to the full board to accept the one from DKD Development, LLC.
The other project in contention was presented by Troy Baxter, who is a licensed builder/contractor and also is an ordained minister leading the congregation at Cornerstone Ministries. The church would have been a partner in the project.
Baxter was at Monday’s meeting and was the lone person to speak during public comments. He told the board the proposal they submitted is still on the table, as is the $135,000 offer. He also said while he respected the board’s earlier decision, he was hopeful they would give his proposal a chance to preserve the historic building and site.
The process of drafting the recently withdrawn agreement started in April 2022 and the property was agreed to be purchased for $100,000. The board also voted in April 2022 to continue its relationship with Fishbeck to help the district’s administration move forward with the development and sale of the property.
DK Development LLC consisted of David Dunbar of Dunbar Excavating, Scott Kleinsorge of DK Design Group and Dean DeKryger of DK Design Group. It also included two additional members, Travis Fowler of First Victory, Inc. of Brevard, North Carolina and Bruce Johnson of Revitalize, LLC of Mason.
In September 2022, Brown said the board voted to approve the final purchase agreement. From that point, the contract stated the developers had 180 days to complete research and work that included but was not limited to inspections, surveys and the securing of funding via grants and other incentives.
In November 2022 the board approved a resolution that continued to support that decision. At the time, that action reinforced the board’s desire for the project to be successful.
As for the scope of now-defunct development, it was to be done in two phases.
The first phase would have created 14 rental apartment units, including 10 in the Cooley School and four in the annex building. The gymnasium would be maintained for use by the tenants and rental by the community. The developers intend to create pickleball courts in the space. The investment in this first phase was to be just under $4 million.
The second phase would have included the development of housing on the south half of the property. The original plan was to create small, individual homes to be sold as part of a site condo, utilizing shared common spaces.
Also during the meeting, they discussed and accepted a settlement that is the result of a lawsuit the district entered into in 2021 against vaping companies.
In 2019, several California school districts sued Juul Labs, Inc., Altria, and other vaping manufacturers in a California federal court. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants fraudulently and intentionally marketed their products to children.
Frantz Law Group, a California law firm with a background in representing school districts, is representing school districts in the litigation. Frantz represents more than 200 school districts in 23 states. In 2021, Frantz requested Thrun Law Firm, which CAPS has on retainer, to gauge whether Michigan schools were interested in joining this lawsuit. School districts, intermediate school districts and public school academies were eligible to join the lawsuit
The board voted 4-0, with board members Scott Koenig, Eric Baker and Nicole Schultz not present, to accept the $56,325 settlement. That, however, was the amount before attorney fees were taken out of the settlement.
