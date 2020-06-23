CAPS BOE does final amendment to current budget, passes 20-21 budget

CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools is expecting to lose 10% of its revenues for the current school year and is not anticipating much relief heading into the next fiscal year starting July 1.
That is the reality the CAPS Board of Education was facing when it voted 7-0 to pass its final amendment to the current 2019-20 budget that included a $650 proration. The board also passed the next fiscal year's budget that starts on July 1.
For the current year's budget, CAPS Board member Eric Baker said the district is losing 10% of what it originally expected to have but won't know for sure until two months after the district closes out the fiscal year.
"It's frustrating that our legislature hasn't passed a budget," he said.
When it comes to the 19-20 budget, CAPS Chief Financial Officer Emily Kearney said the district is basing its final amendment on assumptions that included the $650 proration. That equates to a $1.8 million reduction from what the district was expecting just a few months ago. The revenues are to be roughly $30.7 million for the year while the expenditures for the current fiscal year are expected to be roughly $31.5 million.
For that reason, Kearney said the district will use roughly $804,000 in its fund balance.
For special revenue fund budgets, which include food services, community schools, Camp Torenta, and school activities, Kearney said food service ended with a fund balance of roughly $674,000, while the other three ended with a combined fund balance of $370,000. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the money for food service can only be spent on things that "enhance the food experience for students" and nothing else.
When it comes to the 20-21 fiscal year, Kearney said the expectation is the $650 reduction will be maintained heading into the year, but overall revenues are anticipated up $500,000 due to CARES Act money. Overall, the expectation is revenues will be roughly $30.2 million while expenditures are expected to be $31.8 million. Kearney said the district will likely use 5% of its fund balance to help offset the difference, which equates to $1.6 million.
Kearney said that would leave the district with about $4 million of fund balance. For the special revenue funds, Kearney said the expectation is it should be a normal year.
During its June 8 meeting, the board discussed the current year's budget and the budget for the next fiscal year. Part of the discussion revolved around concerns the current year's budget could be prorated, as well as, a cut in funding for the next fiscal to make up the lost revenues in the state's school aid fund. Brown told the board on June 8 the longer proration is not discussed the better, but there is potential for a $650 proration this year to help cover the deficit and another $550 cut per pupil for the next fiscal year.
Although it was discussed that the district was not going to make any cuts until it had firm numbers from the state, the board also voted 7-0 to layoff five professional staff.
Before the meeting, Brown said these staffing reductions were not connected to the potential budget cuts from the state or on the employees' performance in their duties. Instead, she said it had everything to do with the consolidation and transition the district is undergoing at the elementary level, i.e. the closing of Kenwood Elementary.
The layoffs included an administrator, an administrative assistant, and three teachers. Although the district is looking at reducing its staffing, Brown said it is not reducing its programming.
Before the vote, several of the board members expressed regret in having to lay off staff including Dr. Beth Rzepka-Alto, Steve Anderson, Judy Coffey, and Scott Koenig.
