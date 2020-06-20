CAPS BOE set to adopt next budget for 2020-2021

CADILLAC — By Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools will have its 2020-2021 budget in place.
While the board is scheduled to vote in the new budget at a special meeting on Monday, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said that doesn’t mean the budget won’t potentially be changed multiple times after it is adopted. She also said the board is scheduled to address the current year's budget which ends on June 30.
"We are assuming a $650 proration for this year and holding flat the next budget year," Brown said. "We know we will have to amend next year's budget and we anticipate multiple amendments to next year's budget when information becomes available from the state."
When it comes to balancing the current year's budget, Brown said the board will likely utilize savings the district experienced during the recent COVID-19 shutdown and the use of roughly $800,000 from fund balance. If the state does not prorate the current year's budget, CAPS won't likely know that until the fall and after the August revenue estimating conference, according to Brown
If that happens, Brown said the district will use those savings to help offset the cut that will come during the next fiscal year that is slated to start July 1.
"We just don't know if it is coming this year, next year or both," she said.
During its June 8 meeting, the board discussed the current year's budget and the budget for the next fiscal year. Part of the discussion revolved around concerns the current year's budget could be prorated, as well as, a cut in funding for the next fiscal to make up the lost revenues in the state's school aid fund. Brown told the board on June 8 the longer proration is not discussed the better, but there is potential for a $650 proration this year to help cover the deficit and another $550 cut per pupil for the next fiscal year.
Although it was discussed that the district was not going to make any cuts until it had firm numbers from the state, the board is scheduled Monday to discuss and act on layoffs of five professional staff.
Brown said these staffing reductions are not connected to the potential budget cuts from the state or on the employees' performance in their duties. Instead, she said it has everything to do with the consolidation and transition that the district is undergoing at the elementary level, i.e. the closing of Kenwood Elementary.
"This is not due to the budget cuts and was planned to support student and program needs. We are closing an elementary building so we will need to be far more efficient with staffing," she said.
The potential layoffs include an administrator, an administrative assistant, and three teachers. Although the district is looking at reducing its staffing, Brown said it is not reducing its programming.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
For Monday's meeting, there are two ways the public can attend: by computer or by smartphone. A password also is needed to enter the Zoom meeting and can be obtained by calling (231) 876-5000. The Meeting ID also can be obtained when calling Central Office.
