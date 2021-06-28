CADILLAC — By Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools will have its 2021-2022 budget in place.
The board is scheduled to vote on the new budget at a special meeting on Monday and CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board will be voting on a budget based on projections that include an anticipated funding increase. Brown also said the budget is based on the premise of stable enrollment with no increase or decrease in student numbers.
The board also is scheduled to address the current year’s budget, which ends on June 30.
While the board is set to discuss and vote on the new fiscal year’s budget that includes an increase in funding, it could be more significant than the one included in the proposed budget.
Late Thursday night, the Michigan House approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid for K-12 schools, seeking to pressure the Senate to get on board so it could be signed into law soon.
There is an agreement between the Republican-led House and Whitmer, a Democrat, but not with the GOP-controlled Senate.
The plan that was passed late Thursday would, as the governor recently proposed, eliminate a funding gap among school districts — a milestone 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education.
Districts and charter schools would receive $8,700 in base per-student state aid, not including at least $1,093 more per pupil in federal funding from a rescue package signed by President Joe Biden in March. The state grant would rise by $589, or 7%, for the vast majority of traditional districts and charter schools. Districts at the higher end would get an additional $171, a 2% increase.
The budget bills won approval on 105-3 or 104-4 votes.
The next fiscal year does not start until Oct. 1. But a 2019 law, enacted after a budget impasse, requires lawmakers to send Whitmer a plan by July 1. It could be delayed like it was in 2020 if a deal is not struck.
The fiscal year for school districts begins July 1, however, and superintendents are pressing legislators for clarity as they finalize spending following a tumultuous academic year and lost learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
